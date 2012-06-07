Video: Kevin Durant Celebrating With His Family In The Final Moments Of Game 6

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant
06.07.12 6 years ago

Once Kendrick Perkins got himself free and splashed down an open dunk in the closing seconds of last night’s Game 6, you knew it was pretty much over. Seconds later, Kevin Durant was hugging and celebrating with his family in the front row as OKC had all but wrapped up a trip to the NBA Finals. It still felt a little strange to see… perhaps because we’re not used to someone so young accomplishing something this big.

Was this weird that he started celebrating on the court before the game was over?

