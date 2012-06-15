Video: Kevin Durant Destroys Shane Battier Without Warning With A Slam Dunk

#NBA Finals #Video #Kevin Durant
06.15.12 6 years ago

Kevin Durant has scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting in this year’s NBA Finals. I should clarify: He’s done that in the fourth quarter alone. Thursday night his fourth quarter performance wasn’t enough to beat Miami at home, and the NBA Finals are now tied, 1-1. He did leave us with one of the best plays of the night when he pulled a sneaky smooth dunk on a secondary break over Shane Battier‘s mug.

Durant (32 points) catches Battier with the hesitation at the arc, and from there his huge reach advantage took over by keeping the ball at eye-level. Battier is arguably the best defender in the series, but he had no shot on this play. He’d make his own on the night for 17 points to help get Miami the road W, but this time Durant caught him flat-footed.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSDimeMagKEVIN DURANTnba finalsSHANE BATTIERvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP