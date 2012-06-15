Video: Kevin Durant Destroys Shane Battier Without Warning With A Slam Dunk

Kevin Durant has scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting in this year’s NBA Finals. I should clarify: He’s done that in the fourth quarter alone. Thursday night his fourth quarter performance wasn’t enough to beat Miami at home, and the NBA Finals are now tied, 1-1. He did leave us with one of the best plays of the night when he pulled a sneaky smooth dunk on a secondary break over Shane Battier‘s mug.

Durant (32 points) catches Battier with the hesitation at the arc, and from there his huge reach advantage took over by keeping the ball at eye-level. Battier is arguably the best defender in the series, but he had no shot on this play. He’d make his own on the night for 17 points to help get Miami the road W, but this time Durant caught him flat-footed.

