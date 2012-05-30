Video: Kevin Durant – ‘From My Hood To Your Hood Tour’

Because of the lockout, last summer morphed into basically one long AND1 Mixtape Tour for every NBA star. From John Wall to Brandon Jennings, guys were putting on for their city and traveling across the country to takeover gyms and put their names on the streetball map. But no one made a bigger impression than Kevin Durant, who was the unquestioned star of the blacktop. Our friends at The Mars Reel documented most of it, and now they’ve released one of the best recaps we’ve seen from last year. This 25-minute video takes you behind-the-scenes with Durant on his quest to own every gym in America.

