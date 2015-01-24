Video: Kevin Durant Goes Coast-To-Coast For Vicious Euro-Step Dunk

The relentless ferocity of Russell Westbrook is rubbing off on his MVP teammate. In the game following his angry smash on Marcin Gortat, watch Kevin Durant get a steal and go coast-to-coast for a vicious Euro-step in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 103-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Damn. But not even the competitive zeal of Durant and Westbrook could halt the unstoppable Hawks machine.

The Thunder were game against 36-8 Atlanta for the first three quarters, but the home team buckled down when it mattered most. Oklahoma City scored 18 points and shot just 33.3 percent in the final stanza, allowing the Hawks a comfortable lead over the closing minutes that belied the game’s overall intensity.

Durant saw a white jersey at every turn and was held to 21 points on 22 shots. Westbrook managed 22 points and 11 assists, but those stellar numbers hardly came easy. Paul Millsap scored half of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta, and Jeff Teague got back on track with 17 points and nine dimes of his own.

There was a time during this game when the Hawks’ now franchise record 15-game winning streak appeared in serious jeopardy. But great teams weather storms to create those of their own, and that’s exactly what Atlanta did down the stretch. Mike Budenholzer’s squad is now a whopping six and-a-half games up on the second-place Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference.

