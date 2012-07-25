Video: Kevin Durant Hits His Head On The Rim Against Spain

Kevin Durant only scored 13 points in Team USA’s big win yesterday over Spain. But 10 of them came during a stretch at the start of the second half when the Yanks turned a relatively close game into a 21-point lead. No one really knows how hard Spain was going during that second half, but all you need is this highlight to tell you KD was into it. He takes a pass from Chris Paul and finishes with a flush in the lane, getting up so high he rocks his forehead on the rim.

