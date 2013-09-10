Video: Kevin Durant Invades Paris

09.09.13 5 years ago

Since September is the last month before the NBA’s stars report to training camp, they’ve been going on their final promotional tours. Whether it’s Derrick Rose in Japan, or Kevin Durant in France, these are some stars’ last days out of the country, so it’s only fair we show you KD driving a boat on the Seine.

Durantula (I can’t let go of that nickname yet) was in France to introduce the Nike KD VI to his Parisian fans â€” of which, there were plenty. Midway though the video, the normally relaxed Durant looks a little embarrassed by all the veneration from the French crowds. His by-now trademark humility is evident though, and the fans love him even more. Despite the initial shock at all the bright lights and the massive number of people who game out to see him, he looks pretty content just driving his motorboat on the Seine.

We have no doubt he’ll return for Nike next summer.

