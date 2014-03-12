Video: Kevin Durant Outduels James Harden With 42 In Win Over Rockets

During NBA TV’s coverage of the Rockets-Thunder game last night, Chris Webber was shocked that Kevin Durant ended up with 42 points in OKC’s 106-98 win over the visiting Rockets; C-Webb called the 42-point game, “Quiet.” Despite a back-and-forth between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook to start the game, it came down to a duel between Durantula and James Harden that sealed the fate of both teams.

The Thunder jumped out to a big first-half lead, but the Rockets kept battling, and had cut the Thunder’s lead to five with 2:25 remaining after an awesome Harden step-back three-pointer. Harden ended up scoring 11 of his team-high 28 points in the fourth, including 2-for-2 from distance. But Durant was one-point better.

KD scored 12 of his game-high 42 points in the final session including a pair of three-pointers and a step-back over Beverley and Francisco Garcia with a little over a minute remaining. That shot, and some free throws effectively terminated Houston’s hopes of completing a comeback against their Western Conference rivals.

While we agree that KD’s 12-for-22 night (4-of-7 on 3-pointers; 13-for-16 from the charity stripe) was within the flow of the game, and easily overlooked with so much drama focused on Beverley and Westbrook, we wouldn’t call his cold crushing shots late in the game, “Quiet.”

