Video: Kevin Durant Slams Off LeBron’s Unreal Bounce Pass

#Olympics #Video #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
07.30.12 6 years ago

Kevin Durant got off two nice dunks early in Sunday’s Olympic debut win over France, first coming when his defenders expected him to take another step and he skied instead for a dunk in the lane on the break. That was nice. His second highlight on this clip was even nicer, with all credit due to LeBron James‘ insane bounce pass. I haven’t seen a bounce pass that laser-guided since Jason Kidd or Jason Williams in the mid-2000s. Certainly, at least, not from anyone who’s 6-8.

You think Durant was jacked after the dime and dunk? Just read his lips.

What do you think of the pass?

