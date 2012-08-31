Video: Kevin Durant Takes Over Hong Kong

Cleared of any international competition obligations and with NBA training camps still a month away, it’s the time of the NBA calendar when players are packing in the last of their vacations. Kevin Durant was one of many using it for a sponsor trip, going to Hong Kong this week for Nike clinics and appearances. Although he’d been in the country for a while and showed up around China with LeBron James and others in Shanghai, this appeared to be all about KD.

Judging by the reaction he got (somewhere between rock star and papal visit) no one in Hong Kong was worried KD left behind his NBA stars. In the middle of the video is some footage of him stepping into an all-star game during the visit.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While nothing has surfaced about him pulling a “Kobe” charity game performance, he still had a little alley-oop, seen below.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.