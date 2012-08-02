Video: Kevin Durant Team USA Exhibition Mixtape

At 6-10 and with a feathery outside shooting touch, Kevin Durant will be an impossible matchup against pretty much everyone who defends him during the 2012 Olympics. And as possibly the best outside shooter on the squad, he’s going to be counted on to open up driving lanes for LeBron James, Deron Williams and Chris Paul. Thanks to our friends at Hoopmixtape, here are the reigning scoring champion’s best exhibition plays with Team USA.

Is he the most important player for Team USA in these Olympics?

