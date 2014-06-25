Video: Kevin Durant Is “The Baddest”

06.25.14

There are no shortage of accolades Kevin Durant racked up on his way to the 2014 NBA MVP. Today, as part of the Nike KD VII unveiling Nike released a new commercial centering around the young sniper from OKC, who just might be “The Baddest.”

Featuring cameos from OG ballers, Charles Oakley, George “Iceman” Gervin and Chris Mullin (Bay Ridge represent) as well as comedian and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a badder player on the planet. Check out stills and the spot below:

(video via Nike Basketball)

What do you think?

