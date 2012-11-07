Video: Kevin Durant Unleashes a Monster Dunk on Jonas Valanciunas

11.07.12 6 years ago

Welcome to the NBA, Jonas Valanciunas! You’re not an NBA player until you’ve been caught on a poster. (Kevin Durant himself was on the receiving end on an incredible dunk a few days ago.)

If you watch closely, you can see Jonas try to escape this dunk at the last second – but it was too late.

