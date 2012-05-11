Video: Kevin Garnett Retaliates After Atlanta Owner Calls Him ‘Dirtiest Guy In The League’

#Atlanta Hawks #Video #Boston Celtics
05.11.12 6 years ago

It doesn’t take much to rile up the NBA’s version of Ghostface Killah, Kevin Garnett. After his first basket last night in Boston’s Game 6 win over the Hawks, he was already stringing together expletives, and using them in every way possible: as nouns, adjectives and probably even verbs. After the Old Ticket finished the night with 26 points and 14 rebounds, he led off his presser with a shot at Atlanta owner, Michael Gearon Jr.

Gearon Jr. had called Garnett the “dirtiest guy in the league” prior to the game, so Boston’s center (that still feels weird to say) gave him some advice:

“First off, I want to say thank you to the (Hawks) owner for giving me some extra gas tonight,” Garnett said. “My only advice to him is next time he opens his mouth, actually know what he’s talking about — X’s and O’s versus checkbooks and bottom lines.”

Do you think Garnett actually thought about this stuff during the game?

ATLANTA HAWKS BOSTON CELTICS KEVIN GARNETT Michael Gearon Jr.

