Video: Kevin Love’s “361” Sneakers

If you have been watching any of Team USA throughout the Olympic tournament you may have noticed that Nike’s logo is virtually everywhere, from their jerseys to their shoes. Basically every single player on the team is sponsored by Nike or Jordan Brand. The exception is Kevin Love, who signed a contract with Chinese shoe company 361 Degrees at the start of this past season.

Forbes details the involvement of Nike in Team USA:

“Every member of the U.S. team is part of the Nike family, except for Kevin Love, who has a deal with Chinese shoe company 361 Degrees, but still wears Nikes on the court. Nike also sponsors the overall team, as well as its coach Mike Krzyzewski.”

As Forbes notes, Love has worn Nikes throughout the NBA season and during the Olympics, but for the last couple of games, he has been balling in his custom USA Basketball 361 Degrees kicks:

Perhaps Love will continue to wear his 361 Degrees shoes for the rest of the Olympics and maybe for the 2012-2013 NBA season. Let’s hope so, since we need to see more Kevin Love shoe commercials that are solely based on his last name:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of these sneakers?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.