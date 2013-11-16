Video: Kings Fans Set Guinness World Record For Indoor Noise

During the first quarter of last night’s Trail Blazers – Kings game in Sacramento’s Sleep Train Arena, nobody was sleeping. The Kings bested the Bucks’ indoor noise Guinness World record in the first quarter and set new records two other times, with the last occurring at halftime.

A team in Denmark is trying to beat the Kings’ record of 119.5 decibels today, so it might be a short-lived win for them â€” even as they lost to the visiting Blazers last night. But this is pretty cool. Cover your ears and scream while you play these videos.

[h/t Tom Ziller at Sactown Royalty]

