Video: Kings Of LA Defeat Stephon Marbury’s Hard Times In Drew League Playoffs

The summer is winding down, with more than half of August in the past, so that means the Drew League playoffs are here. A playoff battle was waged last night between Stephon Marbury of Hard Times and The Kings of LA.

The Kings of LA feature current and past NBA players, Amir Johnson, Mike Taylor and Dorell Wright. Those three combined for 72 of their team’s 100 points as they defeated Marbury’s squad 100-85 to become the first team to reach the century mark in the Drew League playoffs. They move on to the semifinal round.

