Video: Klay Thompson Posterizes Big Baby

The new generation Warriors are the ultimate playoff highlight factory. From Baron Davis‘ Earth-shattering poster over Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 Playoffs to Steph Curry‘s reign of fire last spring, if you want YouTube moments before they actually hit YouTube, you have to go to Oracle.

With everyone concentrating on the Donald Sterling fiasco yesterday, some probably missed what happened on the court. And that’s a pity, because Klay Thompson dropped the hammer on Big Baby Davis.

Was this the best dunk of the playoffs so far?

