Video: Kobe Bryant Dishes Career-High 17 Assists; Lakers Still Fall To Cavs

#Kobe Bryant #Cleveland Cavaliers
01.16.15 4 years ago

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t believe it during halftime of last night’s Cavs-Lakers telecast on TNT when he was informed Kobe Bryant had never in his career passed for over 10 assists in the first half. But it’s true, and Mamnba went on to set a career-high with 17 dimes on the night, even though his Lakers still fell to the Cavs, 107-102.

Kobe’s career night passing the ball came as a direct result of Jordan Hill‘s efficacy from the mid-range — especially during the second half. Hill was 10-of-14, but he was 5-of-6 outside the paint.

Bean did throw a nicely timed behind-the-back pass to Hill — fooling new Cavs Timofey Mozgov and J.R. Smith — in the first quarter:

Still, LeBron James pumped in 36 points (12/24) and the Cavs finally got a win; although, giving up 102 points to the Lakers is why they’re one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Kobe sliced them up with ease in the pick-and-roll, and it’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland can ever figure out how to guard anyone.

