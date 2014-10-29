Video: Kobe Bryant Dishes The Sweet No-Look Pass To Wes Johnson For Layup

Kobe Bryant can pass, but it’s not his first inclination nor the most prudent strategy to these ill-fated Los Angeles Lakers producing sustainable offense. Few in the game are better at creating shots than the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and he’ll do plenty of it in 2014-2015. But all of that chucking gleans defensive attention, too, and sometimes opens passing lanes for attempts that even Bryant’s substandard teammates won’t miss. Watch Kobe draw defenders in secondary transition before zooming a sweet, no-look dish to Wes Johnson for the easy layup in the Lakers’ season-opener against the Houston Rockets.

Nice.

We love when Kobe embraces his considerable playmaking talents. Unfortunately, there just won’t be many chances to see them this season.

