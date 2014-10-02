Video: Kobe Embarrasses Wayne Ellington With Classic Footwork

#Kobe Bryant
10.01.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

36 year-old Kobe Bryant recently said that while he won’t be the player he used to be this season, he won’t be any less effective, either. For that brash boast come to fruition, Kobe will need to rely on difficult, skill-based moves like the one he showed-off at Los Angeles Lakers practice today by embarrassing Wayne Ellington.

That footwork. Beautiful.

What has always set Bryant apart from other athletically gifted wings wasn’t just his physicality, but his vast array of moves and counter-moves. This highlight is that incredible gift in a nutshell, and further proof that we’re far removed from the end of Kobe as we know him.

