Video: Kobe Embarrasses Wayne Ellington With Classic Footwork

36 year-old Kobe Bryant recently said that while he won’t be the player he used to be this season, he won’t be any less effective, either. For that brash boast come to fruition, Kobe will need to rely on difficult, skill-based moves like the one he showed-off at Los Angeles Lakers practice today by embarrassing Wayne Ellington.
That footwork. Beautiful.
What has always set Bryant apart from other athletically gifted wings wasn’t just his physicality, but his vast array of moves and counter-moves. This highlight is that incredible gift in a nutshell, and further proof that we’re far removed from the end of Kobe as we know him.
Uh, that’s a turnaround jumper. Garbage post.
you have to have good footwork to pull a turnaround jumper like his
I’m not arguing that it was a nice move, but Ellington didn’t get embarrassed as the headline says. That’s my point.
actually its a half-spin fade-away.
1/4-spin fade-away*
1/8 spin fade away
cccccccc combo breaker
clearly 3/8 spin fade-away
Seems like Lakers have two of the greatest all time players with the greatest footwork. Nash is pretty amazing and I think right up there with The Dream’s skills. Lets see how old man Kobe’s game translates to real defenders.
why is Kobe the only payer called old?..He’s been called old every since he turned 30…He still younger the Dirk, Marion, Pierce and Terry..and has more rings than all of them combined..
How does having rings make him young?
This is why Kobe is easily better than lebron.
Kobes footwork is immaculate and versatile.
Lebron is just a fast break, high pick n roll,
Retard-strength freak dunker.