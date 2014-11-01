Video: Kobe Bryant Floats Through Clippers Defense For Look-Away Finish

Kobe Bryant is sipping from the fountain of youth on Halloween night. After going baseline for powerful reverse jam early, Mamba was back to his vintage, age-defying antics in the second quarter. Watch Kobe float through the Los Angeles Clippers’ defense for a slick, look-away finish.
Even better, though? Bryant is scoring with awesome efficiency against his cross-town rivals so far. The 36 year-old has 14 points on just six shots, spear-heading a purple and gold offensive attack that shot 50 percent in the first half and is giving the Clippers fits.
The Lakers trail 62-56 after the opening two quarters. Let’s just say we wouldn’t be surprised if Kobe provides some late-game heroics tonight considering his extra bounce.
