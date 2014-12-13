Video: Kobe Bryant Hits Deep 3-Pointer To Beat Shot Clock In Crunch-Time

Kobe Bryant was hardly the hero last night. In fact, his late-game gaffes made him far closer to the goat. But history doesn’t remember the misses or turnovers; it loves clutch success. Watch Mamba hit a deep three-pointer as the shot clock expires in crunch-time of the Los Angeles Lakers overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Kobe’s desperation trey put the Lakers up 101-92 with just under two minutes remaining in regulation. It would be his last make of the night as San Antonio’s swarming defense turned Bryant into passer or chucker for the duration of the fourth quarter and overtime, a role that he played to minimal success. He was 0-for-5 with three assists and as many turnovers in the game’s last seven minutes.

Obviously, Bryant was simply setting the stage for Nick Young.

Kobe finished with 22 points (7-22 FGs), five rebounds, and nine assists. He needs nine points to pass Michael Jordan for third on the league’s all-time scoring list. Los Angeles’ next game is against the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening.

