Video: Kobe Bryant Strips Steph Curry For The Jam

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kobe Bryant
10.10.14 4 years ago

The Lakers defense looked totally disorganized during Golden State’s 120-105 win last night, but Kobe Bryant again proved he’s back in form with 10 first-quarter points including this sick fadeaway. While the team defense struggled, Mamba showed off his quick hands by stripping Stephen Curry late in the first and taking it for the breakaway slam.

Kobe grabbed the ball so quickly after it smacked off Curry’s head, age hasn’t affected the swiftness of his hands at all.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Despite Bryant going 4-of-6 from the field and 2-for-4 from the charity stripe in the opening session, the Warriors out-scored the Lakers 35-27 in the first. Like many guessed, LA’s porous defense looks to be their weak spot heading into the 2014-15 season.

(video via Basketball Orbit)

TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSSTEPHEN CURRY

