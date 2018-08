In February, Kobe Bryant took the Black Mamba to a whole new level. In 2012, he aims to do it again. While we can’t tell you much, we can tell you this: it’s going to be insane. With that, check out the first KobeSystem teaser trailer released by our friends at Nike Basketball below.

