Video: Kobe Bryant’s Baseline Dunk Turns Back The Clock

#Video #Kobe Bryant
03.01.13

Derrick Williams quite literally couldn’t react to Kobe Bryant‘s move baseline Thursday night, a move so fast that even a 17-year veteran beat everyone to the cup for a huge slam against Minnesota. Not yet a minute into the game, Bryant dug into his bag of tricks to unearth a dunk we haven’t seen from the Black Mamba in several years. First, check out move on Williams and finish over Nikola Pekovic.

Now, compare it with one of Bryant’s most famous dunks, a slam over Yao Ming that’s nearly a carbon copy of Thursday’s jam. Even after all these years, Bryant’s still got it.

