Video: Kobe Returns, Puts Up Triple-Double In Win

After missing the last four games to rest his 36-year-old body, Kobe Bryant returned last night to help the Lakers defeat the Nuggets, 111-103. LA isn’t very good, and we’ve spent a lot of time analyzing how Kobe handles all the losing — particularly when the Lakers looked so good without him against the Warriors last week. Kobe added another wrinkle by posting a triple-double to help the Lakers win in his return to the court.
The video below shows Kobe launching three-pointers and hitting difficult turnarounds, like his triple-double should be about his 23 points and not the 11 rebounds and 11 assists he also put up. Like his ability to zoom a cross-court pass out of the post-up isn’t worth the zillionth clip of him gunning a three-pointer:
Or an acrobatic ball fake before the dish for the dime to help seal the game isn’t as important as another tricky jumper against a double-team:
Stepping away from our animus with the below video, it’s worth asking: why doesn’t Bryant do this all the time? One, it’s really hard to record a triple-double, and we’re guessing his week off helped with his energy. Two, sometimes LA’s best chance to win is for Kobe to attempt 30 shots, rather than the 6-for-11 performance from the field he had last night (3-of-5 from deep). Three, not all opponents are a Gallinari-less Nuggets team who had dropped three of their last four.
Mamba will always be at the forefront of some idiotic Internet argument and a less moronic debate at the bar — where, if you’ve never been, people exchange ideas in person.
To expect a triple-double from him every night is unrealistic, but Bean certainly has a way of holding our attention even with this thin Lakers team.
That’s great to see Kobe working hard to get others involved. Like you pointed out, he could have seen his time off as a chance to gun and take 40 shots, but this was a nice result. Getting a triple double is definitely not an easy task, so Kobe gets respect for earning one here, but I hope the message he takes from this is to ease up on the gunning and start helping the team in other areas. His shots will be there every game, but Kobe needs to learn to put others first.