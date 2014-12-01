Video: What Did Kobe Say To Make Drake Laugh So Hard?

12.01.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

During last night’s overtime win over the East-leading Raptors, when Kobe Bryant f**ked around and got a triple-double. He also took some time when the game was pretty well wrapped up in overtime to chat with Raptors global ambassador, Drake, who was sitting beside the Lakers bench during the game. So what did Mamba say to get Drake to laugh so hard?

We’re guessing he was saying something about Drake’s team, who got beat up pretty bad during the lone overtime session as Kobe added to his career accolades.

Normally, Kobe doesn’t usually hobnob with the court-side stars. Remember he totally brushed off Chris Rock‘s attempts to engage him a few years back…

But it seems Kobe can come with the quips when he’s leading late in OT, enough to get Drake to chortle even after his team lost one to the lowly Lakers.

(video via G4NBAVideos)

What did Kobe say to Drake?

