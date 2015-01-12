Video: Kyle Korver Leaves Behind-The-Back Dish To DeMarre Carroll For Layup

#Atlanta Hawks
01.11.15 4 years ago

Kyle Korver does so many different things to help the 29-8 Atlanta Hawks win. Having said that, highlights like this aren’t exactly his strong suit. Watch basketball’s preeminent sharp-shooter grab a steal and head the other way before jumping and leaving a slick behind-the-back dish to DeMarre Carroll for a layup in his team’s blowout victory over the Washington Wizards.

We see you, Kyle! The Hawks star said after the game that he originally had even bigger ambitions for a rare personal fast break:

That would have been awesome, but the dime more than suffices.

Korver scored a team-high 19 points and also dished four assists during Atlanta’s utterly dominant win over Washington. He made 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to push his league-leading three-point percentage to a scintillating 52.4.

