Video: Kyle Korver Leaves Behind-The-Back Dish To DeMarre Carroll For Layup

Kyle Korver does so many different things to help the 29-8 Atlanta Hawks win. Having said that, highlights like this aren’t exactly his strong suit. Watch basketball’s preeminent sharp-shooter grab a steal and head the other way before jumping and leaving a slick behind-the-back dish to DeMarre Carroll for a layup in his team’s blowout victory over the Washington Wizards.

We see you, Kyle! The Hawks star said after the game that he originally had even bigger ambitions for a rare personal fast break:

Kyle Korver said he thought – for a second – of dunking his fast break that led to behind-back pass to DeMarre Carroll. #ATLHawks — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 11, 2015

That would have been awesome, but the dime more than suffices.

Korver scored a team-high 19 points and also dished four assists during Atlanta’s utterly dominant win over Washington. He made 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to push his league-leading three-point percentage to a scintillating 52.4.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.