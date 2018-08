Kyle Singler has shown his trick shots side in at Duke, in Detroit and now in London. The Pistons’ rookie shot a new video of new trick shots (think over double-decker buses and all around the O2 Arena) for Detroit’s game today against New York abroad. It’s pretty good.

What do you think of his trick shooting?

