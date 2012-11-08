Video: Kyle Singler’s Amazing Block Kills A Kings Fast Break Alley-Oop

#Video
11.08.12 6 years ago

After spending last season playing overseas, Kyle Singler is back in the NBA and providing valuable, much-needed minutes and production for a Pistons team that is struggling mightily to start the season.

In the flow of their entertaining loss to the Kings last night, Singler provided an incredible block on a Kings fast break when Aaron Brooks tried to toss an oop to Jimmer Fredette. The sequence starts at the :45 mark:

