Video: Kyrie Irving Leaves Jodie Meeks In The Dust

Cleveland was at the Staples Center tonight with new forward Luol Deng in uniform and the expectation they should easily handle a Lakers team that’s lost their last four games. Kyrie Irving had a subpar game â€” at least by his standards â€” but during one possession he showed the West Coast crowd why everyone’s always buzzing about his handle.

Watch as the third year guard sets up the crossover on Jodie Meeks, who totally overcommits to Irving’s deke right as Irving strolls in for the lefty-layup.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Jack Nicholson picture pretty much sums up the move for Lakers fans:

A team-high 27 points from Deng as well as 18 points and 18 rebounds from a suddenly frisky Anderson Varejao helped the Cavs squeeze out a 120-118 road win despite a game-high 28-point night from Nick Young.

What do you think of Irving’s crossover?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.