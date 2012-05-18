Video: Kyrie Irving & Pepsi MAX Present ‘Uncle Drew’

#Kyrie Irving #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.18.12 6 years ago

Kyrie Irving has done some cool stuff with Pepsi MAX in the past, but nothing like this. Remember those old “The LeBrons” commercials? Tell me Irving couldn’t pull off something like that. Here he is teaching the young fellas a thing or two as an old man known simply as “Uncle Drew.” Irving actually wrote and directed this short clip himself. Watch as Uncle Drew shuts down the Clark’s Pond Courts in Bloomfield, N.J.

H/T HowToMakeIt

What do you think about Uncle Drew?

