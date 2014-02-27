Video: Kyrie Irving Puts Thabo Sefolosha On His Butt With Killer Crossover

#Kyrie Irving #Oklahoma City Thunder #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
02.27.14 4 years ago

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has become the fulcrum by which the Cavaliers swing. When he’s feeling it, they can look pretty good â€” as witnessed by last night’s 114-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (their third loss in a row). But he’s also at the center of the storm surrounding his future in the summer of 2015, more than a year off. Cleveland’s urgency to sign him to an extension becomes more pronounced every time he shows fans a crossover like the one he pulled on Thabo Sefolosha on Wednesday night.

We like to think Thabo got up, dusted himself off and said, “Them’s the breaks.” Kyrie does this to a lot of people, so we don’t think Sefolosha took it personally.

Irving had 31 points (10-of-19 and 4-for-7 from deep), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in the win. OKC fans are in panic mode with the Thunder 0-3 since Russ came back…

What do you you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Oklahoma City Thunder#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsKYRIE IRVINGOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERTHABO SEFOLOSHA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP