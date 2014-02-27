Video: Kyrie Irving Puts Thabo Sefolosha On His Butt With Killer Crossover

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving has become the fulcrum by which the Cavaliers swing. When he’s feeling it, they can look pretty good â€” as witnessed by last night’s 114-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (their third loss in a row). But he’s also at the center of the storm surrounding his future in the summer of 2015, more than a year off. Cleveland’s urgency to sign him to an extension becomes more pronounced every time he shows fans a crossover like the one he pulled on Thabo Sefolosha on Wednesday night.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We like to think Thabo got up, dusted himself off and said, “Them’s the breaks.” Kyrie does this to a lot of people, so we don’t think Sefolosha took it personally.

Irving had 31 points (10-of-19 and 4-for-7 from deep), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in the win. OKC fans are in panic mode with the Thunder 0-3 since Russ came back…

What do you you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.