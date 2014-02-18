Video: Kyrie Irving Teaches You His Patented Ball Spins

02.18.14 4 years ago

Despite a rough start to the NBA season, Kyrie Irving proved he belonged with the game’s elite on Sunday, winning the All-Star Game MVP. Everyone talks about his handles–and they’re not wrong to, considering he might have the league’s most devastating moves off the dribble–but it’s really his patented ball spins that set him apart.

This year, Irving is shooting just 44.6 percent on drives, per NBA.com’s Sport VU, but he’s still known as a dangerous player off the pick-n-roll and in transition. In this training video from Nike Basketball, Irving explains how to practice this stuff and reveals he’s made this a part of his daily routine ever since childhood.

What other NBA players are really good at this?

