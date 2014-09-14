Video: Kyrie Irving’s First Quarter Scoring Bonanza & Pretty Euro-Step

Kyrie Irving started off today’s gold medal game by missing a layup, but he hasn’t miss much since on his way to 15 first-quarter points and a 35-21 US lead that put them in the driver’s seat to capture their second consecutive world championship and extend their 62-game and counting (44 international and 18 exhibition) winning streak.

At the time of this writing, Irving has a game-high 26 points including 6-for-6 from downtown and four dimes. But it was his first-quarter explosion that gave the American squad the early advantage to cruise to what is now a 105-67 margin through three quarters.

And it wasn’t just Irving’s dead-eye shooting to did in Serbia. Here he shows off a nifty euro-step on his way for the bucket.

New Cavs coach David Blatt is cackling in delight while doodling high screen and roll plays featuring Irving and both LeBron James and Kevin Love.

(video via Basketball Orbit)

Is Irving the MVP of the FIBA World Cup?

