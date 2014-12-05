Video: Kyrie Irving’s Lefty Teardrop Seals It For Cavs

#Kyrie Irving #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.05.14 4 years ago

The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind for Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving. The 2014 NBA All-Star MVP saw his first signature shoe unveiled by Nike and wore the Kyrie 1 “Dream” colorway last night when he scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Cavs over the Knicks at the Garden, 90-87. Kyrie’s last bucket to seal the win may have been one of his most difficult, too.

This reverse layup might have been prettier on a purely aesthetic level, this floater with under 15 seconds left and the Cavs clinging to a 88-87 lead was more important and a lot more difficult than it might appear.

Kyrie fakes like he’s going to use the Kevin Love high screen before crossing up Iman Shumpert going to his left. Then he almost palms the ball in his off hand and flips a floater high over the rotating Amar’e Stoudemire — who wasn’t exactly earth-bound last night.

A really difficult shot, from a really good player, at a really big moment in the game.

Irving finished with 37 on a highly efficient 12-for-18 from the field including 10-of-11 from the charity stripe and 3-for-6 from deep.

(video via Cavaliers Nation)

