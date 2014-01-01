Video: Lance Stephenson’s Pretty Dish For The Paul George Slam

The Pacers gave their fans some early fireworks in preparation for the end of 2013 tonight in the form of a twirling, faking Lance Stephenson finding Paul George in the corner before George exploded for the vicious dunk while twisting sideways in the air.

With a minute and a half remaining in the final quarter against the Cavs, Stephenson drove baseline, and â€” after faking the defense towards the middle of the lane â€” passed the ball to George on the perimeter.

After pump faking Jarrett Jack to create space, George drove the baseline and skied high to rock the rim with a sick one-handed jam.

The Pacers went on to beat the Cavs, 91-76, to improve to 15-1 on their home court this season. George finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in the last regular season game of 2013. Tuesday’s win marked the Pacers’ eighth straight victory over the Cavs, which is their longest active streak against any opponent.

