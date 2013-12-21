Video: Lance Stephenson’s Twirling Bucket & Shimmy Shake

#GIFs
12.21.13 5 years ago

We’ve already shown you Paul George‘s beatific finish on the break from Friday night’s Rockets – Pacers game. A game quickly that devolved into the Pacers blowing out the visiting Rockets. While George was impressive, Brooklyn’s “Born Ready” Lance Stephenson showed off some impressive ball-handling skills with a pair of fakes on a dizzying drive for the score.

The best part about Stephenson’s finish, was his shimmy shake on the way back down the court. If you don’t remember, this isn’t the first time the Coney Island native has shown off the ‘Toine shimmy shake after a big play, either.

Stephenson had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds in the blowout win for the Pacers, which snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season after falling to Miami on Wednesday night.

#GIFs
Houston Rockets INDIANA PACERS LANCE STEPHENSON

