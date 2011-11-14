Video: Larry Hughes Shows You His House, Tattoos & Whips

Make no mistake, I’m a Larry Hughes fan, and I want to see him back in the League. Hopefully this helps. Delux Magazine based out of St. Louis decided to give the 12-year NBA veteran the cover of their November issue. With that, watch as he shows you his house, tattoos and ridiculous car collection.





