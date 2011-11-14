Video: Larry Hughes Shows You His House, Tattoos & Whips

Make no mistake, I’m a Larry Hughes fan, and I want to see him back in the League. Hopefully this helps. Delux Magazine based out of St. Louis decided to give the 12-year NBA veteran the cover of their November issue. With that, watch as he shows you his house, tattoos and ridiculous car collection.
What do you think?
Not hating on Larry, but this video makes one wonder about the whole lockout……Hughes career stats in 12yrs of play, 14ppg, 3dimes and 4rebs. In those 12yrs, Hughes made over $84 million.
He was more hyped in there than I’ve ever seen him before. Still got love for LH!
OJ Mayo big bro, I know y’all see the resemblance, lol.
smart dude i no he made alot of money but atleast he doesnt waste his money like half of these nba jokes who go broke every season