While Brazil wasn’t able to pull out a win against Argentina yesterday, Leandro Barbosa dropped 23 points and Andres Nocioni. I always give Nocioni credit because the man always plays D, but right here there’s no way around it. He got dropped. Maybe now someone will actually sign Barbosa.

Is this the best move of Barbosa’s career?

