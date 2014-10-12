Video: LeBron Embraces Chalmers, Wade After Cavs-Heat Preseason Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 122-119 in an overtime thriller on Saturday that lived up to the hype surrounding LeBron James’ first game against his former team. Well, sort of. The score is real, but it belies the actual story: Cleveland was in control for the game’s majority until both teams rested their regular players at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and LeBron was noticeably disengaged from the opening tip. One thing we actually learned (or confirmed), though? All is well with James and his spurned teammates.

After exchanging pleasantries with all Miami starters including Chris Bosh before the opening tip, James shared legitimate embraces with Mario Chalmers and Dwyane Wade once the final buzzer sounded.

So much for a rift between James and the player he often refers to as a “little brother,” let alone the one who he counts as perhaps his best friend in the NBA. Thankfully, it’s time to move on. There’s obviously no bad blood here, despite so many reports leading up to this meaningless match-up suggesting otherwise.

