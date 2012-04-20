Video: LeBron James Levels John Lucas – Good Basketball or a Dirty play?

Last night, after LeBron leveled John Lucas with this backcourt screen (and proceeded to beast the Bulls), I caught someone on Twitter wondering how frightening James would be if he attacked everyone the way he goes after Lucas.

Watch ‘Bron crush Lucas here. Yo John, your teammates need to give you a heads up when 6-8, 250 pounds is about to blindside you:

Was this good basketball or a dirty play by James?

