Video: LeBron James’ Pretty Pair Of Dimes To Chris Bosh

The Heat handled the Spurs even more than the 113-102 win suggests. The Spurs made up eight points from a 19-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Six different Heat scored in double-figures, led by Chris Bosh‘s 9-of-10 shooting from the field for a team-high 24 points. Two of those field goals came after a pair of filthy-looking LeBron James passes.

This first one came after Bosh comes from the middle of the floor like he’s setting a screen on Boris Diaw to free LeBron to the middle of the floor. But Bosh slips the screen as Duncan hedges high to cut off LeBron’s path to the middle. James threads the needle with a perfectly placed bounce pass before Duncan and Diaw can close the tiny gap that forms between them.

Then there’s this pretty touch pass from LeBron when he’s crowded in the paint. After an entry pass finds him double-teamed near the restricted area, James jumps and whips the ball one-handed to Bosh in the corner. The Spurs just couldn’t rotate fast enough as James was again one step ahead.

James’ passing has always been elite, and it’s important to call attention to his overall game. We can get used to his brilliance and forget the difficulty of some of these passes.

[Video via Frank Den]

