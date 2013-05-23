Video: LeBron James Swats a Roy Hibbert Dunk at the Rim

Through the first half tonight, the Indiana Pacers front line of Roy Hibbert (11 points, 4 rebounds) and David West (18 points, 3 rebounds) are beasting the Miami Heat.

In the first half though, LeBron James got Hibbert with an impressive block at the rim that was almost identical to the huge one that Roy put on Carmelo Anthony last week.

Watch it here:

