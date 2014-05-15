Video: LeBron Threads The Needle To Dwyane Wade

05.14.14 4 years ago

The Heat didn’t expect the Nets to roll over and die after taking a close Game 4 in Brooklyn, but the two-time defending champs were down nine in the fourth to a pesky Nets team unafraid with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett whispering in their ears. Despite Joe Johnson punking LeBron James a couple times, the upset in Miami never happened thanks to a retro performance by Dwayne Wade.

Watch a cold-shooting ‘Bron thread the needle to D-Wade in the third.

The Heat only got 12 fast-break points, but that dunk was two of Wade’s eight which came off the break. He finished with 28 points — a high for the postseason — on an excellent 10-for-18 from the field.

We wrote that LeBron was cold from the field, but he still dropped a team-high 29 points (6-for-14 isn’t dreadful) after going to the line to hit 15-of-17 free throws and survive the 34 points from a scorching Joe Johnson.

What do you think?

