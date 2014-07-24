Video: LeBron’s “I’m Coming Home” Essay Read In Morgan Freeman’s Voice

We’ve only seen comedian Frank Caliendo on Fox’s pre-game NFL telecasts doing impressions, or whatever football shtick fit with that week’s games. After seeing him on ESPN’s “Mike & Mike” this morning doing a pitch perfect Morgan Freeman impression while reading LeBron James‘ famous “I’m coming home” essay with Sports Illustrated, maybe we need to pay more attention to him during the other day’s of the week, too.

Here’s Caliendo — as Freeman — reading LeBron’s essay.

Everything sounds better when Morgan Freeman narrates. Perhaps that’s why Shawshank Redemption was nominated for seven Academy Awards in 1994, despite doing little at the box office — only grossing $16 million before being re-released the next year.

We still watch Shawshank when it comes on cable at all hours of the day or night, and it’s Freeman’s soothing voiceover that usually does the trick — this, despite Bill Simmons running the Shawshank sports analogies into the ground with overuse.

But Frank Caliendo reading LeBron James’ now-famous essay in Morgan Freeman’s voice is almost as good as Morgan actually doing it himself. Plus, the Caliendo’s impression while reading ‘Bron’s essay is about as meta as it gets.

(H/T BDL)

