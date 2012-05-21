Video: LeBron’s No-Look Dime To Dwyane Wade

Wanted: Famous duo analogies for the Heat’s win on Sunday.
I ask because Miami’s Game 4 win over Indiana can be summarized by two names: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. So it’s fitting the two hooked up for one of the best buckets of the night on James’ no-look assist right past two Pacers.
James and Wade combined for 70 points on the night and outscored Indiana as a team in the second half. In the quarter of this assist, the pair combined for 28 of the Heat’s 30 points, a performance that helped level the series at 2-2.
Maybe their performance is enough to have the pair stand by themselves, no analogy or qualification needed.
What do you think?
