Video: London’s Midnight Madness Puts On A Dunk Contest Show

#Video
09.04.12 6 years ago

Saturday night’s Midnight Madness event in London brought Europe’s best unknown players together for a 13th straight year, but Haneef Munir, aka Young Hollywood, and Dmitry “Smoove” Krivenko sent them home buzzing because of their dueling dunk contest show. Putting your head at the rim when you’re 5-10 has a way of doing that. While you were out enjoying the last rays of summer, check out the show they were putting on in Easton London.

Per Hoopsfix, the other guys you’ll see throughout are Russia’s Alexander Shalygin and the UK’s Benji Lawmann and Nathan Schall. The most audible gasps, however, easily come when Hollywood, who with Krivenko has been a member of Team Flight Brothers, gets his head at or above the rim a couple of times. Around the 2:10 mark look out for Krivenko’s over-the-head, between-the-legs answer.

H/t Hoopsfix

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDmitry KrivenkoHaneef MunirMIDNIGHT MADNESSOverseasvideoYoung Hollywood

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP