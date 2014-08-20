Watch I Love Basketball TV, “How We Grind” Episode 2

08.20.14 4 years ago

Coach Rocky is back with I Love Basketball TV’s “How We Grind” Episode 2, where viewers get a first-hand view of Rocky scrimmaging with top Division I recruits — like Indiana’s Stanford Robinson, and North Carolina State’s Leenard Freeman — before putting them through one of his taxing workouts.

He’s helped you improve your jumper, and taught you some of the game’s best moves while even tipping us off to an unknown high school dunker. Now come see what it’s like to be Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball. He’s always grinding.

