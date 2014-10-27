Video: I Love Basketball TV Teaches You James Harden’s Hesitation Move

#James Harden #GIFs
10.27.14 4 years ago

I Love Basketball TV‘s esteemed Coach Rocky has taught you the spin-move step-back jumper, the playground-worthy spinning fake, and how to get your shot off quick like Stephen Curry. Now, they’re going to show you the hestitation dribble from James Harden, and Harden’s little trick to draw contact once he’s in the lane.

First Coach Rocky shows you the way to hesitate on your crossover, which is more about freezing the ball and defender, than a lot of over-dribbling (though Harden can be prone to that on occasion). Still, there aren’t many players better than Harden at getting into the paint and finishing or draw the foul:

Next, Rocky brings you through some things you can do to draw the foul once you are past the first wave of the defense.

(ILoveBasketballTV)

Which NBA player move do you want to learn next?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#GIFs
TAGSCoach RockyDime TraininggifsI Love Basketballi love basketball tvJAMES HARDEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP